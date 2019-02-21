Report: Millennial voter registration in Oregon soars

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, Diego Valencia processes Oregon ballots at Multnomah County election headquarters in Portland, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is touting a new report that found nearly 78,000 Oregonians who are 16 and 17 were pre-registered to vote under the state's automatic voter registration law. The law, which is seen as a national model for voter participation, automatically signs Oregonians up to vote when they get a driver's license. Don Ryan, File AP Photo