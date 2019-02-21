Education overhaul bill passes 1st hurdle in South Carolina

A massive bill looking to overhaul education in South Carolina has cleared its first hurdle.
A House subcommittee unanimously voted Thursday to send the bill to the full Education Committee.
The bill includes a student bill of rights, a $100 million fund to help bring businesses to places where schools are poor and struggling, criteria to consolidate poorly performing schools and a committee to oversee schools from pre-kindergarten to universities.
House Speaker Jay Lucas says he hopes to get the bill to the floor in the next few weeks before members work on the state budget.
The Senate is taking up parts of the reform package separately.
Gov. Henry McMaster says he wants the education reform bill on his desk by the end of the session in May.
