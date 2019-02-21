Fee increases proposed at Rhode Island beaches, parks

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is proposing fee increases at state beaches and campsites as part of the governor's plan to add staffing in the state parks system.
Under the proposal released Wednesday, weekend beach fees for residents would increase from $7 to $9. The weekend fee for non-residents would go up from $14 to $18.
Season beach fees would increase from $30 to $40 for residents and $60 to $80 for non-residents.
Prime campsites would have a single price of $30 for the top tier and $25 for the second-highest tier. The top two tiers currently range from $14 to $20 for residents.
Agency Director Janet Coit says the state's parks and beaches "are being loved to death," and more must be done to maintain them.
