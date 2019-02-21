National Politics

Booker to bring presidential campaign to Nevada on Sunday

The Associated Press

February 21, 2019 12:41 PM

LAS VEGAS

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will make his first trip to Nevada on Sunday as a Democratic presidential candidate.

Booker's campaign announced Thursday that he's planning to hold a "Conversation with Cory" in North Las Vegas to discuss his record and what he wants to accomplish.

Booker's event is open to the public and people can RSVP to attend at his campaign website.

The event is scheduled to start at noon.

  Comments  