Lawmaker sees 1st year as balance between district, identity

FILE--In this Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, file photograph Colorado Rep. Brianna Titone, left, confers with Sen. Brittany Pettersen before Colorado Governor Jared Polis delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Colorado Legislature in the State Capitol in Denver. Titone made Colorado history in January as the state's first transgender lawmaker and is one of only four in the country. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo