Legislature to choose next head of Vermont National Guard

The Vermont Legislature is going to be choosing the next head of the state National Guard.
Lawmakers will choose Thursday from among four candidates who are promising to change the culture of the guard to make it more accommodating to women and other members. They are also promising to recruit more members.
Vermont is the only state in the country where the adjutant general is chosen by the Legislature.
The four candidates are retired Air Force Brig. Gen. David Baczewski, retired Army Lt. Col. David Graham, retired Air Force Col. Rosanne Greco and Col. Greg Knight, who is currently serving with the Vermont Army National Guard.
The adjutant leads the guard during state emergencies and ensures the troops are ready when called to active duty by the Pentagon.
