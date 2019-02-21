Maine’s governor heads to DC for national event

Maine's Democratic governor is heading to the nation's capital to attend the annual National Governors Association winter meeting.
Gov. Janet Mills' office says she will depart Maine Thursday and return Monday.
The nonpartisan organization of the nation's governors says nearly 50 governors are set to attend the annual meeting.
Mills plans to attend a Sunday dinner hosted by Republican President Donald Trump and a Saturday lunch hosted by Vice President Mike Pence. Mills is also set to meet with Maine's congressional delegation Monday.
Governors are set to working sessions on health care, voting integrity, technology innovation, workforce development, criminal justice reform and infrastructure.
