North Dakota Legislature breaks for midsession recess

The North Dakota Legislature has adjourned for its midsession recess.
North Dakota's Senate completed its work Wednesday morning on Day 33. The House cleared its remaining measures Wednesday night.
When the Legislature resumes Feb. 27 in what's known as "crossover," Senate members will begin working on House bills, and vice versa.
Votes in both chambers then take on more significance because they often represent the Legislature's last review of a new state law.
The North Dakota Constitution limits the Legislature to 80 days of meetings every two years.
