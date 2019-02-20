Georgia hearing on voting machines moves into day 3

A hearing on what type of new voting system Georgia should adopt will move into its third day after over seven hours of sometimes raucous public testimony.
The House subcommittee wrapped on Wednesday without taking a vote. They plan to continue Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Public testimony Wednesday featured several citizens speaking against legislation that would move the state to touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot.
At times, the chairman of the subcommittee had to stop proceedings to quiet the crowd, which periodically clapped and cheered as people spoke.
The hearing also featured county election officials who spoke in favor of the touchscreen machines over hand-marked paper ballots.
Georgia Tech computing professor Richard DeMillo testified that hand-marked paper ballots were the most secure option for cybersecurity.
