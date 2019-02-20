National Politics

Proposed abortion ban at 18 weeks narrowly passes committee

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 06:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah legislative proposal that would ban most abortions after 18 weeks of gestation has narrowly passed out of a House committee.

The judiciary committee voted 7-5 on Wednesday to send the measure to the full House.

The vote comes one day after the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Cheryl Acton, revised a proposal that originally would have banned the procedure after 15 weeks. She says she did if for strategic reasons," and to help the idea survive a court challenge that's likely if it becomes law.

The 18-week deadline brings the bill in line with a similar proposal in Arkansas.

Opponents have warned the measure is likely unconstitutional and could embroil the state in a costly legal fight.

