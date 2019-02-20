Lawmakers once again turn attention to UT’s Sex Week

A new state report says the University of Tennessee could explore more options to address legislative concerns surrounding a student-led program known as Sex Week.
However, the 269-page report also noted that reducing the amount of attention involving the contentious event would also lessen the hype after student leaders described the Tennessee General Assembly's focus on the issue as "free advertising."
Comptroller Justin Wilson's office released the report Wednesday after getting a request to research the Knoxville-based event by legislative leaders.
The report listed possible options the university could take but did not make formal recommendations.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Sex Week, which has been held every year since 2013, is organized by Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee where the public is invited to attend free sexual-education seminars and other activities.
Comments