South Carolina lawmakers suggest changes to education bill

South Carolina lawmakers introduce proposed changes to their massive education reform bill including the addition of a teacher bill of rights, eliminating a stipulation of imprisonment for school board members who do not complete a mandated training program and striking the option that would allow high-performing school districts to hire up to 25 percent of noncertified teachers.
Members of the House education subcommittee Wednesday spent most of their hearing reviewing the proposed changes to the 84-page legislation offered by Chair Raye Felder. The changes come amid several hours of testimony from teachers, administrators and students.
During a news conference, Gov. Henry McMaster, state Superintendent Molly Spearman and members of the General Assembly said they intend for the bill to pass this legislative session.
No action was taken on the amendments.
