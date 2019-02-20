New Mexico county says it respects all immigration laws

Otero County commissioners say the southern New Mexico county does comply with all state and federal immigration laws.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports the commission voted last week to adopt a resolution declaring that it is not a so-called sanctuary county.
The resolution states that the county has been "erroneously listed online" as a safe haven for people living in the country illegally, despite never making such a declaration.
Commissioner Lori Bies say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement handles immigration issues inside the county.
A number of New Mexico cities and towns have declared themselves sanctuaries over the last year.
State lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit state and local agencies from using resources to enforce federal immigration laws.
