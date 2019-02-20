Civil rights groups seek maps of city’s surveillance cameras

Two civil rights groups have gone to court saying a city official in New Orleans won't provide a map showing the location of 400 surveillance cameras.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the Southern Poverty Law Center announced the legal action Wednesday. They say the lawsuit was filed in state court on behalf of a public defender, Laura Bixby.
Bixby says she needs to know camera locations because video from the cameras could be used to exonerate defendants. The suit says the custodian of records for New Orleans' homeland security department won't provide a map of camera locations even though the cameras aren't hidden. The cameras are marked with city insignia and bright red and blue lights.
City officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
