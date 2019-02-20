Freshman Utah congressman holds town hall in GOP stronghold

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams fielded questions ranging from the border wall to impeaching President Donald Trump during in his first town hall meeting in a Republican stronghold of his Utah district.
The freshman congressman met with a crowd of constituents Tuesday in Lehi, saying he tries to focus on goals instead of positions when approaching divisive topics.
McAdams says he's against open borders, noting that barriers are only part of the solution.
In response to questioning if he supports efforts to impeach the president, McAdams says the allegations are troubling, but he is reserving judgment until the investigation is complete.
The town hall was McAdams' second since entering office last month. McAdams has vowed to hold regular town halls after criticizing his predecessor Mia Love for limiting her meetings.
