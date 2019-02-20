City wants Louisiana to amend qualifications for police role

A Louisiana city council wants the state to amend the qualifications for a police department's deputy chief position to help fill the vacancy.
The Lake Charles American Press reports the Jennings City Council approved a resolution Tuesday supporting proposed legislation that amends the qualifications for the deputy chief position. The amendment would reduce the requirement from at least 10 years of full-time law enforcement experience to at least five years.
The deputy chief role has been vacant since June. It falls within the portion of the Civil Service that's governed by Louisiana Revised Statute laws.
The change will only affect Jennings and will not take effect until after the legislative session. Applicants for the position will have to pass a civil service exam and be interviewed before an appointment is made.
