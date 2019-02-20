Vermont House debating abortion-rights legislation

The Vermont House is debating a proposal that would guarantee a woman's right to an abortion.
The Wednesday discussion in the lower chamber is working through a series of amendments that would restrict access to abortion in the state.
Proponents say they want to ensure abortion remains a right for woman in the event the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide. They say the proposal would do nothing more than ensure that women's access to abortion continues as available now.
But opponents say the legislation could make it possible for woman to have abortions right up until the moment of birth.
The first amendment, which was defeated overwhelmingly, would have recognized a viable fetus as a person under Vermont law.
