More New Mexico counties adopt resolutions against gun bills

Two more rural counties in New Mexico have passed resolutions saying they will not require their sheriffs to enforce a series of gun-control proposals that have gone before state lawmakers.
Commissioners in San Juan County in the state's northwest corner and in Eddy County in the southeast have adopted "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" resolutions Tuesday.
Sheriffs in Curry, Quay, Socorro and Union counties recently presented similar resolutions that commissioners have adopted in response to the proposed state legislation.
The proposals include a bill that would expand requirements for background checks on gun sales. Another measure would allow for courts to order people who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to temporarily surrender their guns to law enforcement.
