Iowa commission rejects strict recreational lake standards

An Iowa commission has rejected a proposal from two environmental groups to adopt stricter standards for the state's nearly 160 recreational lakes, saying the effort would be too expensive.
The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission rejected the proposal Tuesday because of the $205 million estimated cost.
Jon Tack is the water quality bureau chief for the state Department of Natural Resources. He says the cost "per capita would be astronomical."
The Environmental Law & Policy Center and Iowa Environmental Council filed the proposal in November.
A state analysis found that 93 percent of the state's lakes would be declared impaired with the new standards.
Josh Mandelbaum is an attorney for the Environmental Law & Policy Center. He says that percentage is troubling because many lakes are also a source of drinking water.
