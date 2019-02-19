First soldiers from Mississippi unit return from deployment

Mackenzie Stevens covers his face in shock as he and his brother Waylon Miller see their mother, Sgt. Pamela Stevens, as she surprises them by coming home early during a pep rally at Booneville Middle School in Booneville, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. A Mississippi National Guard unit is coming home from a deployment in the Middle East. The U.S. Army says the first 300 members of 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team arrived home in Mississippi on Monday after leaving last April. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP Adam Robison