Senator removes political video filmed in court chambers

Rhode Island State Sen. Donna Nesselbush has removed a political video from her official Facebook page because it was filmed in court.
WPRI-TV reports that Nesselbush recorded the video in which she criticizes Senate President Dominick Ruggerio in her Pawtucket Municipal Court chambers.
Nesselbush, a Municipal Traffic and Housing Court Judge, says she has since removed the video "out of an abundance of caution." She says no city employee was involved and no city equipment was used.
Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien says the city does not allow the use of public facilities for the purpose of conducting private business by appointed or elected officials.
Nesselbush says she didn't think through the location of the video.
A spokesperson for Ruggerio says he has no comment.
