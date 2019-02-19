Engineer tapped to serve as New Mexico’s top water official

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has made one of her most important appointments since taking office, naming a well-known water expert to head the Office of the State Engineer.
She announced the appointment of John D'Antonio on Tuesday. He's familiar with the office, having previously served as the state engineer from 2003 until 2011 when he left to take a post with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
As the top water official, D'Antonio will oversee the appropriation and distribution of New Mexico's water.
One of his top challenges will be working with the state attorney general and the Interstate Stream Commission as New Mexico navigates mounting pressure on its water resources and a legal dispute pending before the U.S. Supreme Court over management of the Rio Grande.
