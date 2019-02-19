National Politics

Republicans pitch keeping Court of Appeals at 15 judges

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

February 19, 2019 11:48 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Some North Carolina Republicans want to repeal a 2017 law that reduces the number of Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12 as retirements and other vacancies arise.

A state Senate judiciary committee Tuesday voted unanimously to keep the court's size at 15.

Bill sponsors say approving the measure should end a lawsuit filed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper challenging the law. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments in the case for early next month. A trial-judge panel actually sided with Republicans last year. Registered Democrats comprise a majority on the Supreme Court.

The law is one of several approved by the GOP-dominated legislature that eroded Cooper's powers because it prevents him from filling three vacancies when they occur. No vacancies have occurred since the law took effect.

