Supreme Court: Defendants must be allowed to present cases

The state Supreme Court says defendants must be allowed to present their cases in court.
The ruling involves a 2016 Milwaukee case. State officials alleged a man identified as Mr. K in court documents had abandoned his children and should be stripped of his parental rights.
The state presented its arguments during a bench trial. Before Mr. K could present his case, Judge Christopher Foley ruled he had abandoned the children and later that day terminated his rights.
The Supreme Court ruled 4-2 on Tuesday that denying Mr. K a chance to present his case is a structural error so harmful that it warrants automatic reversal.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal is handling the case for the state. He said Tuesday he hadn't read the decision.
Comments