House approves bill for minimum sentencing for child abuse

North Dakota's House has endorsed legislation that mandates minimum prison sentences for someone convicted of abusing children under the age of 2.
Representatives passed the bipartisan bill 86-7 on Tuesday. The legislation requires a minimum two-year sentence for someone convicted of abusing a child. The bill requires a minimum three-year sentence if the child suffers permanent physical injury.
The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments