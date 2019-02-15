Man faces murder charges after carjacking ends in deaths

A Mississippi man has been indicted on murder charges after an August carjacking that led to the death of two men.
The Vicksburg Post reports 27-year-old Deon Jamall Hatten was indicted in Warren County for unarmed carjacking, one count of fleeing a law enforcement officer, and two counts of felony murder.
Hatten is accused of snatching a woman out of her pickup truck at the Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg. While speeding away, authorities say he struck a car carrying 30-year-old Develle Brinner and 32-year-old Ron Hedrick. Their car caught fire, killing both Vicksburg residents before they could be taken to a hospital.
Hatten, himself hospitalized after the crash, was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter. But Mississippi's felony murder law says any death during the commission of another felony is murder.
