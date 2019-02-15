Sheriffs fight gun bills with ‘sanctuary county’ resolutions

A handful of rural New Mexico counties have passed resolutions saying they will not require their sheriffs to enforce a sweeping slate of gun-control measures that have gone before state lawmakers.
The president of the New Mexico Sheriffs Association says "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" resolutions are being presented by sheriffs to commissioners in dozens of counties, following a similar effort in Washington state. He expects more counties to weigh the resolutions in the coming weeks.
A dozen Washington state sheriffs are refusing to enforce new restrictions on semi-automatic rifles until the courts decide whether they are constitutional.
The New Mexico Sheriffs Association president says at least four counties in the state have approved the resolutions that represent the latest push back against state firearms legislation. They are Quay, Union, Curry and Socorro counties.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments