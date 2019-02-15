Nevada approves gun background checks for private sales

Nevada's Legislature has passed a bill requiring background checks on private gun sales and transfers.
The Assembly approved the measure Friday, days after the state Senate passed it. Lawmakers heard hours of public comment on the bill and state senators delivered emotional speeches.
The bill seeks to close a loophole that allows gun buyers to avoid background checks by going through unlicensed gun sellers.
Republicans said Democrats hurried the legislation. Some opponents say it infringes on Second Amendment rights while others say the language is too broad.
Lawmakers said the bill is a fix to a 2016 gun background check measure approved by voters.
Former Gov. Brian Sandoval and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, both Republicans, opposed the law and said it could not be implemented because it required the FBI to conduct the checks.
The federal agency also declined and the measure has gone unenforced.
Democrats argue the Nevada legislation will increase public safety and is the will of voters.
