Man sentenced in July 2015 shooting death in Topeka

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for a fatal shooting in 2015.
Fernando Diaz was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Christopher Galvan.
Topeka police responding to a call of a vehicle crash in east Topeka found Galvan inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He died three days later.
Diaz fled to Mexico, where he was arrested in September 2018. He originally was charged with second-degree murder.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Diaz was sentenced to about 10½ years. That will be served consecutively with a 2014 case in which Diaz pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and interference with a law enforcement officer.
