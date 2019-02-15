National Politics

Louisiana board allows campaign fund spending on child care

The Associated Press

February 15, 2019 11:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's ethics board has reversed a three-month-old decision that prohibited candidates from using their campaign funds to pay for child care.

News outlets reported the board voted 6-4 Friday to let candidates use the money for babysitting expenses during campaign events.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and several Republican and Democratic lawmakers supported the reversal, saying child care is a reasonable expense associated with running for office.

A board opinion issued nearly two decades ago allowed child care expenses to be paid with campaign funds. But in November, the ethics board told Morgan Lamandre, a Baton Rouge woman running for a state House seat, that she cannot use campaign dollars for care of her children when she attends campaign events.

That ruling sparked outcry, and Lamandre asked for Friday's reconsideration.

