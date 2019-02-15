Colorado governor denounces Trump’s emergency declaration

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has denounced Donald Trump's decision Friday to declare a national emergency so the president can find funds to build a southern border wall.
The Democratic governor issued a Friday statement calling Trump's plan to bypass Congress to spend more money on border barriers "an astonishing abuse of power."
"While the president tries to separate us, Coloradans, and my administration, will continue to unite by building a better Colorado for all," Polis said.
He followed that statement with a tweet saying Trump "declared a wasteful wall be built to end an emergency that only exists in his ego."
Congress has given Trump about $1.4 billion for border barriers, well below the $5.7 billion Trump has insisted he needed to build a wall.
Trump's move has been condemned by Democrats and elicited threats of lawsuits from states and others who might lose federal money or say Trump is abusing his authority.
At the White House Friday, Trump insisted that "we have an invasion of drugs, we have an invasion of gangs" that he deemed "unacceptable."
His administration has spent months trying to figure out how the president might be able to move forward with the wall — the central promise of his 2016 campaign — if Congress refused to give him the money.
During the partial federal government shutdown triggered over differences in border security funding, Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet last month denounced Trump, saying he "wants $5 billion to build some antiquated medieval wall that he said Mexico would pay for. This is a joke."
A recent Associated Press Fact Check of Trump's border wall claims found that most drugs are smuggled through official border crossings and that research challenges an assumption that people in the country illegally drive up violent crime.
