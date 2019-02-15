Pima County jail inmate dies after altercation with officer

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a 53-year-old jail inmate died after being injured during an altercation with a corrections officer.
The department did not release the identity of the inmate or release details on the circumstances of his death Thursday during what the department called a "use-of-force encounter" with the officer.
However, the department said jail officers have "limited force options available to them."
The department said those options only include "officer presence, verbal communications, hard and soft empty hand control techniques, pain compliance techniques and pepper spray.
The department said the inmate died despite life-saving measures being administered and that the incident is being investigated by the department's criminal investigations division.
