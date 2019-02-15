Family members ID teen struck, killed by police cruiser

Family members have released the name of a teenage girl who was fatally struck by a police cruiser that was responding to a call in southern New Jersey.
The crash that killed 17-year-old Narreada Robles occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Camden.
Authorities say the Camden County police car was responding to a call with its lights flashing. But they have not released the officer's name or details about the call.
The officer has been placed on administrative assignment while the investigation is ongoing, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a fatal incident.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Robles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The officer wasn't injured.
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the accident.
Comments