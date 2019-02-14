Nevada bill would require police presence at middle schools

A Nevada bill introduced in the state Assembly would require a police presence at public middle schools, junior high schools and high schools.
The proposed legislation was introduced Thursday and referred to a committee.
It would require a school district's board of trustees to have at least one "school police officer" at the schools.
The legislation would also require the Department of Education have procedures in which a public school principal could request a gate or "similar device designed to control access to the school."
