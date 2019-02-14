National Politics

Nevada bill would require police presence at middle schools

The Associated Press

February 14, 2019 06:21 PM

CARSON CITY, Nev.

A Nevada bill introduced in the state Assembly would require a police presence at public middle schools, junior high schools and high schools.

The proposed legislation was introduced Thursday and referred to a committee.

It would require a school district's board of trustees to have at least one "school police officer" at the schools.

The legislation would also require the Department of Education have procedures in which a public school principal could request a gate or "similar device designed to control access to the school."

