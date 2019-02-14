Utah lawmakers being asked for $2M for Orrin Hatch center

The Utah Legislature is being asked to donate $2 million of taxpayer money to help fund a new center in the name of former Sen. Orrin Hatch.
The center is partnering with the University of Utah and plans to erect a building that includes a replica in downtown Salt Lake City of Hatch's office.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the center is aiming to raise $40 million initially. Previously, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation had sought private money.
Hatch retired last month after 42 years in the U.S. Senate. He was the sixth-longest serving senator in history and the longest-serving Republican senator.
The center is geared toward being an archive for Hatch as well as an institute to help train future political leaders.
