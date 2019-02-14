Utah Republicans raise questions about national emergency

Two Utah Republicans are questioning President Donald Trump's expected declaration of a national emergency to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted Thursday he's reserving judgment but doesn't believe declaring a national emergency is the right approach.
U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart says he disapproves of the idea, fearing it could set a precedent allowing future Democratic president to make a similar declaration over gun violence or climate change. He says in a statement that borders need to be secure, but executive power should be limited.
Trump is prepared to invoke a national emergency to build the wall after Congress refused to provide the full $5.7 billion he was demanding as part of a budget compromise to avoid a federal shutdown.
