No fast action on judge’s redistricting order in Mississippi

Mississippi lawmakers are in no hurry to redraw a state Senate district after a judge said the district dilutes black voting power.
The Senate Elections Committee Chairman, Republican Kevin Blackwell, says Thursday that he's waiting to see if the state will appeal the judge's order.
Mississippi has 52 state Senate districts. Three African-American plaintiffs sued the state in July, challenging the racial composition of District 22.
The district stretches through the Delta into the Jackson suburbs of Madison County. It has a 51 percent black voting-age population and a white senator, Republican Buck Clarke of Hollandale.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
An attorney representing the state, Tommie Cardin, says lawyers are awaiting a detailed explanation of the short order that U.S. District Reeves issued Wednesday. Reeves said District 22 must be redrawn.
Comments