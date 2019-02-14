Businessman gathers signatures to oust Honolulu prosecutor

A Honolulu businessman is gathering signatures from voters in his quest to impeach the city's prosecuting attorney.
Tracy Yoshimura says he's pursuing the petition because Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro received a U.S. Department of Justice letter informing him he's a target in an ongoing public corruption investigation.
Yoshimura gathered nearly 900 signatures on Change.org, but said Thursday he's getting signatures the old-fashioned way with pen and paper to ensure the names are certified.
The Justice Department's corruption investigation has already resulted in indictments against former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband.
Bill McCorriston, an attorney representing Kaneshiro, says Yoshimura's petition has some false information.
Hawaii's attorney general has filed a separate petition asking the state Supreme Court to suspend Kaneshiro.
