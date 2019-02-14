The Latest: New Mexico Senate backs gun background checks

Student advocates for new gun safety regulations meet with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after holding a protest in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in anticipation of the anniversary Thursday of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The New Mexico House of Representatives was poised to vote on a bill that would make it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence. Lujan Grisham supports the measure. Morgan Lee AP Photo