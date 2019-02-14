Casper decides against making alcohol overservice a crime

The Casper City Council has agreed to do away with the part of a new proposed ordinance that would have made it against the law to serve alcohol to a person who's already clearly intoxicated.
The Star Tribune reports the ordinance, which needed to pass three rounds of voting to take effect, passed its first vote last month.
But after receiving public feedback, the Council decided last week to hold off on the second vote.
All council members agreed Tuesday that focusing on education efforts was a good middle ground.
Councilman Steven Freel says the city should make it mandatory for all servers to undergo TIPS training within 90 days of being hired. Its website says, "TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving."
