Colorado Democrats reintroduce “red flag” gun bill

Colorado Democrats have introduced a bill to permit the seizure of guns from persons deemed to pose a threat by a judge.
The "red flag" bill would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner poses a threat to himself or others.
If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to a maximum of 364 days.
Unlike an unsuccessful bill last year, this year's version would leave it up to the person whose guns were seized to prove they no longer pose a risk.
Opponents object to that condition. Supporters say it will save lives.
Bill sponsors include first-term Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was killed on his 27th birthday in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting.
