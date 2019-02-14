Los Angeles police fatally shoot man at busy train station

Los Angeles police say they fatally shot a man armed with a knife at a downtown train station during morning rush hour.
Officer Drake Madison says police responded to one of the station's train platforms just before 7 a.m. Thursday after getting a call from officers with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority about a man with a knife.
He says the LAPD officers unsuccessfully tried to deescalate the situation and used a less-than-lethal option, though he didn't know whether that was a rubber bullet, a stun gun or another device.
Police shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Drake didn't immediately have more details on what threat the man was posing when he was shot.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
It's unclear how busy the platform was at the time of the shooting.
Comments