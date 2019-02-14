Democrats Rodrigues, Michlewitz to head budget-writing panel

Legislative leaders in Massachusetts have announced committee assignments for the two-year session that began last month, clearing the lawmakers to begin action on hundreds of bills that have been filed.
Sen. Michael Rodrigues (ROD'-ricks), a Westport Democrat, and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz (MIKE'-ehl-witz), a Boston Democrat, were named to chair the powerful Senate and House Ways and Means Committees, respectively.
Those posts, vacant since the start of the session, wield considerable clout over the approximately $42 billion state budget. They also come with a $60,000 stipend over base pay for state legislators.
The committee and leadership assignments were made Thursday by Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
While the legislative session began six weeks ago, public hearings could not be held on any bills until the committees were formed.
Comments