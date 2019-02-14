Titus: No answers from Energy officials on shipped plutonium

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada says officials with the U.S. Department of Energy and the nations' nuclear security administration have offered no new information in a classified briefing about weapons-grade plutonium secretly shipped to Nevada.
The Democrat said in a statement that she "learned nothing new" in a Thursday briefing from the Trump Administration officials and said they "repeated meaningless platitudes" instead of answering questions.
An emailed message seeking comment from the Energy Department was not immediately returned.
The other Democrats in Nevada's delegation, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.
Nevada's state and federal elected officials were outraged after learning last month that the plutonium was shipped last year to a national security site north of Las Vegas despite the state's protests.
