Georgia House speaker accused of delaying court for clients

FILE - In a Monday, January 14, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House David Ralston smiles as he receives a standing ovation in the House chambers after being voted into his position for another two-year-term at the State Capitol building, in Atlanta. Ralston has repeatedly used his office to delay court proceedings, some of them for years, for criminal defendants he represents as an attorney, according to an investigation by two Atlanta news organizations. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File Alyssa Pointer