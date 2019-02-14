Woman struck, killed by police cruiser; officer not injured

Authorities say a woman struck by a police cruiser in southern New Jersey has died from her injuries.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Camden. Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, but her name and further details on her injuries have not been disclosed.
Authorities have not identified the officer or said whether the officer was responding to a call. It's also not yet known if the officer had activated the cruiser's lights and sirens.
No other injuries were reported in the accident.
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office will lead the investigation into the accident.
