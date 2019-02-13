Ducey appoints 3 to fill Maricopa County judicial vacancies

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Melissa Iyer Julian, Tracey Westerhausen and Joseph Kiefer as Maricopa County Superior Court judges to fill vacancies.
The vacancies were created by the retirements of Judges Hugh Hegyi and David M. Talamante and by the appointment of Judge Susan M. Brnovich to the U.S. District Court.
Julian and Kiefer are Republicans, while Westerhausen is a Democrat. They were among 14 applicants who were nominated by a state screening commission to Ducey, a Republican.
The commission chose the 14 nominees after interviewing 19 applicants out of the total of 37 who submitted applications.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments