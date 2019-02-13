Harris to hold Nevada town hall, speak at leadership summit

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will hold a town hall meeting in Las Vegas and speak at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit next month when she makes her first visit to Nevada as a presidential candidate.
The California Democrat's campaign announced Wednesday that Harris will speak to Nevadans on March 1 about her vision for America and take questions.
She'll also participate in a "fireside chat" with lawyer and television personality Star Jones at the summit focusing on leadership for women of color. The summit is set to take place at the Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Harris made several stops in Nevada in 2018. She campaigned with Democrat Jacky Rosen in November for the state's U.S. Senate seat and in March spoke at the Nevada Democratic Party's "Local Brews and National Views" lecture series.
