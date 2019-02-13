Former chief justice Waller to run for Mississippi governor

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2016 file photo then-Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr., questions an attorney in Jackson, Miss. Waller Jr. says he plans to run for Mississippi governor as a Republican. Waller tells WJTV-TV he plans to qualify before March 1 and will formally announce plans then. The Clarion Ledger first reported Waller's plans. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and state Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando have already qualified as Republicans. Rogelio V. Solis, file AP Photo