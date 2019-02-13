Tennessee mulls ease to felon voting rights restoration

Tennessee lawmakers are considering a move to make it easier for some felons to get their voting rights restored.
The legislation would lift Tennessee's unique requirement for formerly incarcerated individuals to be up-to-date on child support before restoration of voting rights, in addition to other court fines and restitution. It also aims to simplify the process.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and Americans for Prosperity headlined an event Wednesday touting the bill.
So did Tennessee's Matthew Charles, one of the first prisoners released under criminal justice legislation President Donald Trump recently signed.
Advocates say Tennessee's bill still bans voting rights restoration for people with convictions of murder, rape, treason, voter fraud, sexual offenses involving a minor, and some bribery, public official misconduct or government operations interference felonies.
